Raymond W. F. Britton, 52, of Longmont passed away on March 15, 2019. Raymond was born on August 23, 1966 in Laramie, Wyoming to William Britton and Sue Brown. After completing school Ray worked as a welder and landscape artist for over thirty years. He was extremely talented and his artwork was museum quality. He was the producer of "Hard Art" heavy 3D metal sculptures. His story and photos of his art flashed the front page of the Longmont Times-Call addressing him as the "Man of Steel." Jodie and Ray have been soul mates since January, 1999. Ray is survived by his soulmate, Jodie Syslo Zink; daughter, Lana-Rae Jensen; grandson, Sammy Messerole; siblings, Anna, Shawna, Robert, William, Bryan, Edward and Ron Britton, Felicia Rose and David and Albert Reinke and many good friends. Graveside service will be on Monday, March 25 at 2:00 at the Foothills Gardens of Memories. Please visit www.greenwoodmyersfuneral.com to offer condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 24, 2019