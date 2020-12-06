Rebecca "Becky" Francis Hall (née Rubens), 98, was born February 1922 and died on November 24th, 2020 in Longmont, CO of natural causes. Born to Ruth Rubens (née Webster) and Ernest Rubens in Great Falls, Montana. Becky grew up on the homesteaded farm in Carter, Montana. She graduated from The College of Great Falls with a degree in accounting. Becky then went to work for Greeley Elevator Co. in Great Falls as a bookkeeper and accountant during WWII. Like many women of her time, she lost her job to a man once the war was over. Becky married Raymond "Ray" Gies on December 24, 1947 and in 1954 they moved to Colorado. During that time, they had five daughters. Ray was killed in a car accident in 1962 leaving Becky to raise their five young girls on her own. Becky worked as a secretary at St. Stephens' Lutheran Church in Northglenn, CO. She was also a highly respected Quality Control Inspector at Colorado Instruments and Cord Lab Pharmaceuticals. In 1971, Becky married Walter "Walt" Hall. In 1978, Becky retired, she and Walt moved to Boothbay, Maine to the cabin they built. Becky loved living in Maine because it reminded her of her childhood on the farm. Becky became a wood craftsman and an expert in flowers, rocks and birds while living in Maine. She was the president of the Boothbay Garden Club and the bird lady of the Maine Audubon Society. Becky loved to travel, and she collected rocks from all over the world. In 2000, Becky and Walt moved to Longmont, Colorado to be nearer to her daughters. She was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Longmont, CO. She loved to hike, bird watch at Golden Ponds, have dinner with the Dinner Belles of her church, her bible study class, her book club, and to effortlessly win games in her Wii Bowling group. Becky always had a positive outlook on life and she always saw the best in people. Becky was preceded in death by her first husband Ray Gies, her sisters, Margaret Horner and Barbera Wolverton-Bates, her brother, John Rubens, two daughters, Anna Lockwood and Reba Fleer, two grandchildren Bobby Jo Wooley and Jeremy Fleer, and her second husband Walt Hall. She is survived by three daughters: Patricia (Denny) Funkhouser, Kathryn (Greg Barton) Gies, and Jennifer Gies, 18 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Evangelical Lutheran Church or the OUR Center.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store