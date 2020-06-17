Regina Breithaupt

Jean Breithaupt passed away on June 4th, peacefully and grateful for having lived a full life. She departed this earth from her Longmont, Colorado home in the loving presence of her three children Deborah Breithaupt Smyth, Wendell Thomas Breithaupt, Jr., and Curtis Todd Breithaupt.Born in Pittsburgh, PA at Allegheny General Hospital to George Arthur Sharp, Jr. and Helen Campbell Sharp, Jean was the second of two children, the first being her brother George Arthur "Jay" Sharp, III. Jean spent her early childhood in Washington, PA, before moving to Erie, PA in December 1943 when her father, a pharmacist, took a pharmaceutical sales position with E.R.Squibb & Sons.In Erie, she attended Harding Elementary School before moving on to Strong Vincent High School (Go Colonels!) where she played clarinet in the marching band, participated annually in the talent show, and graduated as honorable mention student in June 1955. Jean's fondest memories of her childhood and teenage years are centered on "The Peninsula" and Presque Isle State Park replete with ice skating on the bay in the winter, lying on the beach and boating in the summer, as well as family vacations in Saint Michael's, Maryland, trips to the "big cities" of Pittsburgh and Cleveland, summer dances in the Rainbow Gardens at Waldemeer, the annual Assembly Ball, and, of course, family fish fry dinners.In the fall of 1955 she matriculated at Upsala College in East Orange, NJ where she studied English Literature. During her time on campus, Jean participated in the Student Christian Association, was a house officer in her dorm, joined Chi Delta Sorority, and was an avid bridge player.Post college life brought to Jean to Clifton, NJ in 1958, to Oakland, NJ in 1964, then on to Princeton, NJ in 1972, and finally to Longmont, CO in 2005.In Oakland, Jean was a substitute teacher for The Oakland Public Schools, a member of the Mothers Club of Oakland, and volunteered for the Recreation Department. In Princeton, she worked for twelve years in the radiology department of The Medical Center at Princeton and later for eighteen more with Princeton Orthopaedic Associates until she retired in 2005. Jean was a member of the Princeton Hospital Volunteers, the Princeton Hospital Fete Auxiliary, and Womanspace. In Colorado, she was a member of the Longmont United Hospital Volunteers.Jean was not a person who asked much of the world, except for the occasional Steeler Super Bowl victory, Penn State National Championship, and daily pictures of Lake Erie, and one who counted her riches in terms of her relationships and contentment of her children and grandchildren.One of the many things she taught us is to be grateful for what you have in this life. Perhaps today, tomorrow, or whenever the mood strikes you right, you'll take a moment to yourself and think of Jean and those close to you who too have passed, and then all those around you who are here and that you hold dear, and know that you too are wealthy beyond all riches for the love you grant, the love returned to you, and the contentment within you.Jean is preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her brother Jay, her children Debbie, Tom, and Todd, her grandchildren Robert Joseph Smyth, Miles Maximillian Breithaupt, Kathryn Mariel Breithaupt, and and Campbell Adele Breithaupt, her son-law-law Robert Osgood Smyth, and her two daughters-in-law Anna Nels and Tracy Zoller Breithaupt. Contributions in Jean's memory can be made to Womanspace (www.womanspace.org/)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store