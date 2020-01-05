|
|
Regina Margaret McQuade Brennan was born April 3, 1928 in Astoria, (Queens) New York City to Thomas McQuade and Margaret (Carr) McQuade. She passed away on December 31, 2019 at the age of 91 years at Life Care Center in Longmont following a brief illness with her son by her side. Regina graduated from Washington Irving High School in New York City in 1947. After graduation, she was employed by New York Life Insurance Company. In 1948, she met her future husband Francis (Frank) Brennan, at Williams Lake, New York, and they married on September 18, 1949 in Queens, New York. They later moved to Clifton, New Jersey. Their son, Douglas, was born in 1958. In 1967, Regina, Frank and Douglas relocated from Clifton to Rapid City, South Dakota. In 1977, Regina and Frank moved to Bradenton, Florida, and they moved again to Longmont in 1998 for retirement. Regina was a longtime parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Longmont. Regina was preceded in death by her husband Frank, by both of her parents, and by her brothers Thomas Jr. (Buddy) McQuade and Donald P. McQuade. Regina is survived by her son, Douglas in Longmont and by her nieces Lorraine McQuade Torres in Florida and Kathleen McQuade DeVarso in New York and Sharon McQuade Churchin in Texas and by her nephews D. Kevin McQuade in New York and Terrence (Terry) McQuade in Wisconsin. The visitation will be on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., both at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Longmont. Interment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Longmont.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jan. 5, 2020