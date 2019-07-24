|
Rella Mae Boon Marcantonio, 99 of Longmont, Colorado, was granted her angel wings on Thursday, June 20th, 2019. She was born July 29th, 1919, in a tent atop the Uncompahgre Plateau near Redvale. Her family moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, in 1922. She was the daughter of the late Franklin and Eunice Boon. Rella earned an Associates of Arts degree at Mesa State College in Grand Junction, Colorado, and a degree from the University of Colorado School of Nursing in Denver. She continued to nurse during WWII. Thereafter, she pursued further education and received her Bachelor's & Master's degrees in Education at the University of Northern Colorado. Rella then taught for 35 years at all levels of education: elementary grades through college. Rella is preceded in death by her son Sam, (2001), and her husband Frank of 69 years, (2010). She is survived by their two sons Bob (Linda), Gary, and their daughter Mary, as well as nine grandchildren: Samantha, Kristina (Clint), Jacob, Josh (Cynthia), Isaac (Misty), Dominic (Starla), Frank (Bobbi), Chuck (Jen), and Neil, and twenty-two great grandchildren, and nine great, great grandchildren. Please join our family in a celebration of her life on July 28th at 1:00 p.m. at the American Legion, 315 S. Bowen Street, Longmont, Colorado. A luncheon will follow the celebration. Rellas annual birthday golf tournament will take place in the morning at Sunset Golf Course. Please share your thoughts, memories and condolences at howemortuary.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 24, 2019