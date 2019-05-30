|
Renald R. Berggren, 71, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at Longmont United Hospital, where he received outstanding care. Renald was born on September 8, 1947 in Elmhurst, IL to Clarence and Celia (Klimas) Berggren. He grew up in Florida before joining the Air Force and serving as a Romanian Linguist stationed at the NSA. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant. He attended the University of Wisconsin and ultimately earned his Accounting degree from the University of Illinois. On April 17, 1971, Renald married Mary Melendy in Libertyville, IL. They moved to Longmont in 1979 and became members of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. He loved to play golf, listen to music, and ride motorcycles. He got his pilot's license when he turned 40 and enjoyed flying whenever he could. He was preceded in death by his parents. Renald is survived by his wife, Mary; his children, Ryan Berggren and Kiersten (Eric Hansen) Berggren; his sister, Renette Berggren; his foreign exchange student, Stefan (Manuela) Queisser; and their children, Maira and Tiberius, to whom he was an American grandfather. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1221 17th Ave. Longmont, CO 80501. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Longmont United Hospital Foundation Healthcare Career Scholarship, Our Savior's Lutheran Church Community Outreach, or the donor's choice. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 30, 2019