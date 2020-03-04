|
Rhonda Jane Anderson, 60, passed away on February 28, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with breast cancer. She was born September 13, 1959 in Hampton, Iowa to Arnold and Audry Myers (nee Hudson). She went to Longmont area schools and worked as a property manager for Hudson Real Estate for 25 years. She enjoyed reading, movies, traveling and trivia nights. She was a member of the Longmont Moose Lodge. Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents and special friend Louis Shirk. She is survived by her step-mother, Jeanne Myers of Longmont; daughters, Tonya Myers Mahannah of Boulder, Rhianna (Israel) Anderson of Longmont, and son Paul Myers of Longmont; sister, Terry (Doug) Roan of Longmont and brother, Michael Myers of Erie; Grandchildren, Aedan Mahannah of Arvada and Trinity, Phoenix, Levi and Hailey Anderson of Longmont; nieces, Jeanna Peppler of Mead and Amy (Jon) Miller of Denver; nephew, Josh (Jen) Peppler of Greeley; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She is also survived by partner, Ron Nelson, of Longmont and ex-husband of 30 years, Jeff Anderson, of Berthoud. Rhonda was a kind, genuine human being. In her honor, be kind to someone today and everyday. In lieu of flowers please donate to Breast Cancer Prevention Partners. Visitation will be held on Thusday, March 5, 2020, 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of Rhonda's Life will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com for complete service details and to leave condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 4, 2020