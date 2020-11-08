Richard "Dick" Gayme Hoagland passed away November 3, 2020 in Longmont, CO. He was 84 years old. Dick was born March 11th, 1936 in New York and spent every summer with family and friends at the family cabin in Smallwood in upstate New York. He attended Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, Louisiana and received his Masters in business/finance at NYU. He was in the United States Air Force Reserve from August, 1958 and was discharged in August, 1964. Dick began his career in New York and ended up in California where he found the love of his life, Mary Kay who just happened to be his secretary. Dick and Mary Kay moved to Colorado in 1977 to enjoy backpacking, canoeing, fly fishing and the wonderful outdoors. Dick is survived by his wife of 42 years and a son John in Caribou, Maine. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring on the Big Thompson River in Loveland, Colorado, where he spent many hours fishing. A memorial to honor Dick can be sent to Halcyon Hospice Care, P.O. Box 177 Mead, Colorado 80542. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.

