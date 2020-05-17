Richard L. Stephens
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A beautiful soul has gone to heaven. Richard L. Stephens suddenly passed from this life on May 12th, 2020. He was born on August 19th, 1938 to Richard and Wilhelmina (Houska) Stephens in Port Chester, New York. He graduated from Rosendale High School, he attended college for a year, and then enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1957. Richard married Mary Ann Kispert on September 8th, 1962 in Hurley, New York. He starting working for IBM in 1962 and retired after 31 years. He then transferred to Boulder in 1993. Immediately after he joined with the Department of Defense and decided to retire completely in 1996. Richard is survived by his wife Mary Ann (Kispert), daughter Lynn Stephens, son William Stephens (wife Wendy). Richard is also survived by a sister Claudette Baker (husband Bob), Granddaughter Christina Stephens (Hunter), Grandson David Stephens (Sam), Grandson Michael Stephens, numerous nephews and nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his sons Richard Stephens and Michael Stephens. Richard was a member of St. John the Baptist Church for 54 years and was a man of God. His faith was ever-present and was always there for his family and friends. Family Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church celebrated on May 28, 2020. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Mass of Christian Burial
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved