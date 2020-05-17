A beautiful soul has gone to heaven. Richard L. Stephens suddenly passed from this life on May 12th, 2020. He was born on August 19th, 1938 to Richard and Wilhelmina (Houska) Stephens in Port Chester, New York. He graduated from Rosendale High School, he attended college for a year, and then enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1957. Richard married Mary Ann Kispert on September 8th, 1962 in Hurley, New York. He starting working for IBM in 1962 and retired after 31 years. He then transferred to Boulder in 1993. Immediately after he joined with the Department of Defense and decided to retire completely in 1996. Richard is survived by his wife Mary Ann (Kispert), daughter Lynn Stephens, son William Stephens (wife Wendy). Richard is also survived by a sister Claudette Baker (husband Bob), Granddaughter Christina Stephens (Hunter), Grandson David Stephens (Sam), Grandson Michael Stephens, numerous nephews and nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his sons Richard Stephens and Michael Stephens. Richard was a member of St. John the Baptist Church for 54 years and was a man of God. His faith was ever-present and was always there for his family and friends. Family Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church celebrated on May 28, 2020. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.

