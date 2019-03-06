|
On November 29, 2018, Richard Lee Vick, loving father of two and friend to so many, died at age 75 (though he would probably consider his age to be none of your business!). He was born in 1943 to Harold and Imogene Vick in what he called a suburb of Chicago, known to most of us as Milwaukee, WI. Richard was an exceptional chef, loving husband (to a number of beautiful ladies), and proud "United-Statesmen". He always had a great story to tell and cared deeply for the people he chose to surround himself with. Whether it was his involvement with the Taos Fire Department or his incredible restaurant, the Chile Connection, he will also leave a lasting impression on the Taos, NM community, where he lived for many years, and where both of his daughters were born. Richard will be remembered by many in Longmont, CO for his outstanding margaritas and Southwest fare, but the impact he had on people was far reaching and impossible to sum up in a few short paragraphs. If you knew him, you will never forget him. He is survived by his two daughters, Taylor and Morgan, who will never for a moment stop missing the best dad they could ever ask for.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 6, 2019