Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Harbor Lights Event Center
North Platte, NE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Little
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Raymond Little


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Raymond Little Obituary
Richard Raymond Little, 61, of North Platte, Ne. passed away Feb. 13, 2019 in Denver, CO. at Swedish Medical Center. Rick was born Aug. 29, 1957 to Ned and Colleen Little in Omaha Ne. When Rick was 5 years old the family moved to Longmont Co. He graduated from Longmont High School in 1975. Rick was an outstanding sport athlete in baseball and basketball. Rick was an avid sports fan. He especially enjoyed playing competitive softball with Butch's Haitt's and other teams in North Platte. Rick was a foreman at Masonite Door Co. for 30 years. He was a hard-working, dedicated foreman who was respected and loved by all his co-workers. He met Julie, his loving wife at Masonite where they both worked. They married March, 2003. Celebration of Life Sat. March 23, 2019 3:00PM at Harbor Lights Event Center North Platte, Ne. REST IN PEACE, BOSS
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.