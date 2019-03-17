|
|
Richard Raymond Little, 61, of North Platte, Ne. passed away Feb. 13, 2019 in Denver, CO. at Swedish Medical Center. Rick was born Aug. 29, 1957 to Ned and Colleen Little in Omaha Ne. When Rick was 5 years old the family moved to Longmont Co. He graduated from Longmont High School in 1975. Rick was an outstanding sport athlete in baseball and basketball. Rick was an avid sports fan. He especially enjoyed playing competitive softball with Butch's Haitt's and other teams in North Platte. Rick was a foreman at Masonite Door Co. for 30 years. He was a hard-working, dedicated foreman who was respected and loved by all his co-workers. He met Julie, his loving wife at Masonite where they both worked. They married March, 2003. Celebration of Life Sat. March 23, 2019 3:00PM at Harbor Lights Event Center North Platte, Ne. REST IN PEACE, BOSS
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 17, 2019