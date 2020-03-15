|
|
Robbye Richards was born in Conway, Arkansas on March 18, 1928, the daughter of Robert C. Lewellyn and Oklahoma Glover Lewellyn and passed away February 15, 2020. Robbye attended high school in Tonkawa, Oklahoma and graduated from Oklahoma A&M University. When she was fifteen, she visited her sister in Colorado and vowed someday she'd live in this beautiful state. While she raised her family in Wisconsin, New York, and Illinois, she worked as a secretary, social worker, and real estate closer. But eventually, she made good on her vow, moving to Colorado in 1967 with her first husband, Emmit F. Sharp. She remarried in the 1980s to Guy Jackson, a gentle soul, and lost him to cancer. At age 76, she married Clifford Richards of Dacono and continued their shared love for RV camping in the mountains. Robbye was an amazing, strong, smart, fiery, loving, funny, protective, sassy, stubborn, beautiful, no nonsense woman. There was no pretense about her. She said what she thought to the appreciation or dismay of others. She modeled a zest for life, traveling to Wales with her daughter, rooting for the Broncos, win or lose, and going on a Caribbean cruise at 90. Above all, she loved her family fiercely and did her best to show that love. She was preceded in death by her beloved son and fellow Broncos fan, Charles Sharp. She is survived by her loving husband, Clifford Richards, her daughter, Marti Nelson, adopted family Al and Valerie Hunsaker, grandchildren Rachel Sharp, Roice Nelson, Ben Nelson, Paul Nelson, Melanie Wright, Sara Sullivan, and Rob Nelson, eleven great-grandchildren, and beloved Pomeranian, Chuck. She is also mourned by many friends, particularly the Timberliners RV camping group, the senior community of Dacono, and the Bertram family, owners of E.L.F. restaurant in Dacono, Colorado. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 28th from 2:00 p.m. at Breakthrough Ministries, 530 Cherry St., Dacono, CO . In lieu of flowers, donations in Robbye's name can be sent to . To share condolences visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 15, 2020