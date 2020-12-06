1/1
Robert Biggs
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Francis Biggs passed away at his Longmont, CO home on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was 69 years old. Robert was born June 22, 1951 to Robert O. and Margaret M. (Cook) Biggs in Port Belvoir, VA. His family moved around frequently as his father was stationed in many places while serving in the Air Force. Their fondest memories are from their time spent growing up on the farm in Pennsylvania. Robert graduated from Machebeuf Catholic High School and attended the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, CO. He moved to Longmont in 1982 from Arvada, CO and worked as a Senior Estimator and Senior Project Manager in Heavy Civil Construction. Robert enjoyed fishing, camping, backpacking and was an avid reader. He also loved woodworking, building, and restoration projects. However, Robert's greatest love of all was his family. He loved his children, grandchildren, extended family, and his dogs. There wasn't anything in the world Robert wouldn't do for them. He cherished every moment spent together with them. Robert was an amazing father and grandfather. He was deeply loved and will forever be missed. Robert was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wonderful, loving children, Candice (Matt) Blake and Stephen M. (Jamie) Biggs; his brothers, James O. (Barbara) Biggs and Michael D. Biggs; his sister Betty A. (Brad) Richey; and his beautiful grandchildren, Madison and Reese Blake. No services will be held at this time. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to leave a message for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ahlberg Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved