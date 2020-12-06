Robert Francis Biggs passed away at his Longmont, CO home on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was 69 years old. Robert was born June 22, 1951 to Robert O. and Margaret M. (Cook) Biggs in Port Belvoir, VA. His family moved around frequently as his father was stationed in many places while serving in the Air Force. Their fondest memories are from their time spent growing up on the farm in Pennsylvania. Robert graduated from Machebeuf Catholic High School and attended the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, CO. He moved to Longmont in 1982 from Arvada, CO and worked as a Senior Estimator and Senior Project Manager in Heavy Civil Construction. Robert enjoyed fishing, camping, backpacking and was an avid reader. He also loved woodworking, building, and restoration projects. However, Robert's greatest love of all was his family. He loved his children, grandchildren, extended family, and his dogs. There wasn't anything in the world Robert wouldn't do for them. He cherished every moment spent together with them. Robert was an amazing father and grandfather. He was deeply loved and will forever be missed. Robert was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wonderful, loving children, Candice (Matt) Blake and Stephen M. (Jamie) Biggs; his brothers, James O. (Barbara) Biggs and Michael D. Biggs; his sister Betty A. (Brad) Richey; and his beautiful grandchildren, Madison and Reese Blake. No services will be held at this time. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to leave a message for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store