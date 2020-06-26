Robert Burch

Robert (Bob) Anthony Burch of Longmont Colorado, passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital on June 8, 2020. He was born in Longmont Colorado, raised in Mead and graduated Longmont High School in 1976. He worked for the City of Longmont for 27 years, farmed in Mead, and spent 17 years involved in 4-H with his sons. Bob was known as a kind, caring and generous man. He made friends wherever he went, and always brightened everyone's day with his smile and sense of humor. He loved the great outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed woodworking, having a custom restoration done on his 36 Olds, and enjoyed visiting his many wonderful friends. Bob is survived by his devoted wife Cindi Burch; loving children Seth (Kelsey) Burch of Fort Lupton, Bobby Burch and Cole Burch of Platteville, Granddaughter Kennedy Burch of Fort Lupton. Siblings Michael Burch of Mead, James (Rachael) Burch of Berthoud, Cathy (Joe) Digregorio of Fredrick, Jennifer Tracey of Berthoud, Rosemary Rademacher (Link Silbaugh) of Platteville, Paula (Jay) Perkins of Platteville, Teresa (Robert) Delanoit of Berthoud, John (Carleen) Burch of Mead, as well as many nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. Bob's world was his wife and children and his special connection with his granddaughter Kennedy. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Dorothy Burch of Mead and infant twin brothers Ronald and Donald Burch. He will be missed by all who knew him.

