On Thursday, November 19, 2020, Robert F. Smith, passed away at the age of 88. Robert "Bob" was born on December 17, 1931 in Carbondale, Colorado to Frank and Blanche (Thompson) Smith. He grew up in the Roaring Fork valley outside of Carbondale, working on his father's farm. After graduating high school and working in Glenwood Springs, he served in the U.S. Army as a radar maintenance technician. Upon leaving the Army he met the love of his life, Eumeta "Mike" Thompson. They married in 1954 and had two children. The family located in Boulder in 1964, where he worked as carpenter. The family moved to Longmont in 1979, where Bob became an independent contractor in the Boulder County area. Bob was a creative wood carving artist, with many of his art carvings garnering top awards. He was a member of the local wood carving club and loved teaching others how to carve wood into all forms. He enjoyed fly fishing, camping in the mountains, jet skiing on the lakes of Colorado, and dancing from the waltz to the Texas Two Step. He loved to travel, especially to the Caribbean and Hawaii where he once caught a prized 506 lb marlin. He is survived by his two children, Wayne (Gail) Smith and Renee Smith; and his sister, Mildred "Midge" Downey. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and a sister, Elisabeth Clausen. A memorial celebration for Bob will be held later in the spring. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.

