Robert "Bob" S. Felton was born Feb. 14, 1928, in Ruby, NY, to Albert and Leila Felton. He passed Nov. 30, 2020, with his boys by his side, at his home in Loveland. A 1945 graduate of Kingston (NY) H.S., Bob enlisted in the Army that year, serving in the 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division and deploying to Japan. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant. Upon his return to New York, Bob was set up on a blind date with Hilda Longendyke and the two were married July 23, 1950. The couple had four rowdy and hardworking sons, Robert Jr., twins Dean and Douglas, and Kyle. Bob's 36-year career at IBM brought the family to the Front Range in July 1965 when he was transferred to help open the company's new Boulder plant. The Felton's settled in Niwot where Bob literally built their home. He went on to hold numerous leadership positions with IBM before retiring in 1984. Bob was preceded in death by Hilda when she succumbed to cancer in 1982, surrounded by her husband and their sons. He later wed Doris Stahl in 1985. The two were married until Doris' death in 2015. Bob was a proud "Poppy" to 10 grandchildren, all of whom were extremely blessed to have grown up with him close by, and 10 great-grandchildren. He was looking forward to welcoming his 11th great-grandchild next spring. Bob had many hobbies, the love of which he shared with his sons and, subsequently, his grandchildren. His pastimes included skiing, woodworking and making home improvements, fishing, hunting and bowling. Among the most important lessons Bob taught his family is that it can always be done, and it can always be done with a cold beer in your hand! In addition to his wives, Bob was predeceased by his parents, brother George and twin granddaughters Mandra and Rashel. He is survived by his sons, Bob Jr. (Vicki), Dean (Dorothy), Doug (Andrea) and Kyle, beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, stepchildren Carol Coburn and Bob Stahl, and sister Flo Hulsair. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heroes in Action, c/o Howe Mortuary. A celebration of life will be held in 2021.

