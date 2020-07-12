Robert Fischer II was born to Mary & Robert Fischer Sr. on February 26, 1932. He joined the Air Force in 1952 and met his wife Carol while stationed in Denver. They were married for 67 years. Robert studied at Milwaukee School of Engineering and later worked at IBM. He was one of the founders of Boys Baseball for the Niwot and Gunbarrel area. After retiring he was the President of the OUR Center Board. He also helped with initial organization of the OUR Center Golf Classic fund raiser. Robert is survived by his wife, four children, a brother, sister and grandchildren and great grandchildren. He passed away peacefully at his home on July 7, 2020 surrounded by family. A Private Graveside service will be held. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store