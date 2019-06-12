|
Robert Joseph (Bob) Bryarly passed away June 8, 2019 in his home at the Longmont Regent, Longmont, Colorado. Bob was born November 16, 1922, in Valparaiso, Indiana. He attended Valparaiso High School. In 1942, he joined the Marine Corps Reserves, Third Division, and after basic training was sent to the South Pacific. He was stationed on Guadalcanal, saw action atBougainville, and later was stationed for a short time on Guam. He was then deployed to Iwo Jima, where he earned a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star in lieu of a second Purple Heart. After recovering and returning home in 1945, Bob attended Valparaiso University and then Purdue University, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering. Bob enjoyed firearms and he was a hunter and avid target shooter. He met his wife, Constance (Dennie), at the Michigan City Rifle Club in Michigan City, Indiana. They were married on July 5, 1959. For the next 12 years, Bob worked mostly for Joy Manufacturing in Michigan City, and then moved the family to Indianapolis in 1972 to work for Mobile Drilling Company. He retired in 1992, although he stayed quite busy with his firearms business. He was a founding member of the Thompson/Center Association. Bob moved to Longmont in 2011. Bob dearly loved his family. He was preceeded in death by his wife Constance (Dennie) Bryarly, his brother Thomas Bryarly, and his son, James Teets. He is survived by his son ThomasTeets (wife Susan Ternet) of Lake Worth, FL, his daughter, Cathy Bryarly (husband Robert Rau) of Longmont CO; daughter-in-law Mary Jo Teets of St. Louis, MO, grandchildren Gregory Teets, Pamela (Teets) Erb, Paul Tietz, of Missouri, Jessica Teets, Katherine Teets, and Michael Teets of Florida, and Derek McEldowney, of Colorado; and seven great-grandchildren. Bob also dearly loved his family's pets, and considered them his "grandchildren" as well. Services will be held 1:00 P.M. June 15 at Graceland Cemetery, 1505 E Morthland Dr., Valparaiso, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Purple Heart Foundation: purpleheartfoundation.org.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 12, 2019