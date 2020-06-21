Robert Reeb
Robert Bellows & Estelle (Ratner) Reeb, passed away together at their home in Longmont on June 11, 2020. Survivors include their children, Joe (Catherine) Reeb, Brett (Barbara) Ratner and Michael Ratner; siblings of Estelle, Harry Levitsky, Steven Levitsky and Jeffrey Levitsky; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Estelle was preceded in death a sister, Dolores Levitsky. No services are planned at this time. Howe Mortuary will take care of cremation arrangements. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences.

Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
