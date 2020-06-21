Robert Reeb

Robert Bellows & Estelle (Ratner) Reeb, passed away together at their home in Longmont on June 11, 2020. Survivors include their children, Joe (Catherine) Reeb, Brett (Barbara) Ratner and Michael Ratner; siblings of Estelle, Harry Levitsky, Steven Levitsky and Jeffrey Levitsky; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Estelle was preceded in death a sister, Dolores Levitsky. No services are planned at this time. Howe Mortuary will take care of cremation arrangements. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store