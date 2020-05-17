Robert T. Bob, "Skippy" Rhodes, age 90 passed away peacefully the morning of May 3, 2020 in Longmont, Colorado. He was born October 9, 1929 to Roy and Mary Rhodes in Highland, New York. He met and married his high school sweetheart Bernice, Bunny, in 1950. Skippy served in the Korean War where he was awarded a Purple Heart, 2 bronze, 3 gold stars as well as several other medals & ribbons. He raised 4 children: Gary, Marianne, Michael and Pam. Skippy worked at IBM faithfully from 1951 to 1990, moving his family to Longmont in 1975. He worked in engineering and manufacturing where he collected a few patents as well as was instrumental in inventing the ball on electric typewriters. Upon his retirement from IBM he went to work at Boulder Country Club for the golf course in the pro shop and as a ranger until 2017. (A job "encouraged" by his loving wife Bunny who appreciated him not at home bothering her ;). Bob was also an active Moose member beginning in 1975, serving as lieutenant governor. He also planned and assisted cooking for many Moose functions over the years for seniors and fundraisers. Bob "Skippy" was preceded in death by his son Michael and his wife Bunny. He is survived by his son Gary and his wife Rachel and daughters Marianne Andreano and Pam Luis, as well as 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Bob was an all-around great husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed. No services are planned at the time and all end of life arrangements were made by Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store