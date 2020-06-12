Robert "Bobby" Wiley Baker was born August 18. 1983, in Longmont to Randy Roy Baker and Valerie Joy Steffensen Baker. He passed away June 2, 2020 in Longmont after a routine surgery. He grew up in Longmont. He was always going full speed ahead. He was very intelligent and taught himself to play the theme song from the Titanic (without any piano lessons) with all the notes, using both hands and he also memorized it. He was creative for example he decided to make a wagon train by hooking up the neighborhood kids' wagons with his bike pulling the entire unit with all the kids in their wagons when he was 10 yrs. old. He taught himself to play the entire range of clarinets. What he wanted to do he would figure it out and excel at it. He recently told his mother that when he was about 12 years old he would get up in the middle of the night and drive the car around. He did not share many of the experiences he created. Art was another thing he loved. His favorite medium was pastels. His pieces were wonderful, each with his trademark of leaving something important missing such as the strings on the guitar. He had several pieces each year shown at the art show at the mall. He was employed at a young age at TCBY, Subway and the convenience store all at 17 Ave. and Hover and other places. His favorite job was working for an answering service for several years. He lived in Vail, Colo., Georgia, Florida and Thermopolis. Wyo. where he was living currently. Bobby loved animals and had had several pets. When he was 5 years old he wanted to take care of the family aquarium, (without help) so much that he poured all the fish food in the aquarium and turned up the temperature. He was known for his intense love for his family and friends and would do everything he could to help them physically and emotionally. On his birthday he would give his mother roses to thank her for bringing him into the world. He is survived by his parents Randy of Thermopolis and Valerie of Longmont, a brother, Dr. Caleb Baker of Berthoud, sister, Steffenie Baker Wright, of Kennewick Wash., 2 nieces, Lexa and Clara LeaAnn Wright, and 1 uncle, Lex Steffensen of Hollister, Calif. A visitation will be held at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel on Friday June 12, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. followed by a Graveside service at 2:00pm at Mountain View Memorial Park in Boulder. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store