Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4920 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-0408
Roberta Olp
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4920 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary’s of Gostyn Church
Downers Grove, IL
Roberta Ann "Bobbie" Olp


1928 - 2019
Roberta Ann "Bobbie" Olp Obituary
Roberta Ann Olp (Knaus) died peacefully at home in Lisle, IL on October 12, 2019, at the age of 91, surrounded by her loving family. Bobbie and her twin, Richard (now deceased) were born on August 29, 1928 in Longmont, Colorado, to the late Daniel and Lillian Knaus (Weiderquist), the youngest of eight children. She was born in the back bedroom of the farmhouse overlooking the Rocky Mountains. Bobbie graduated from Colorado State University, Fort Collins in 1950 with a degree in Home Economics. She was the Women's Collegiate Student Association President, and secretary of the Home Economics Student Association. She was one of 10 students recognized for Academic Excellence and was on the court for the "Snow Queen." She met her future husband Robert (Bob) Olp at CSU, and although he was hours late for their first date, she married him anyway, on September 1, 1950 in Longmont, Co. They spent the next sixty-nine years together. They have 11 children, 32 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. In the 1970's Bobbie became the bookkeeper for and eventually President of the family business, Connor-Winfield Corp. reluctantly retiring at age 88. Her office and her "Prayer Can" were a frequent stop for her many employees. Bobbie was a true matriarch and the center of her big family. She loved celebrating every milestone in their lives. She was warm, loving, positive and selfless. Her friends treasured her ready smile and happy disposition. She was a guiding light for her family and everyone who knew her will miss her deeply. She is survived by her husband Robert, and her children Thomas (Ellen), Theresa (Kevin) McDonald, Rosemary (John) Case, Kathleen Carqueville, Amy (Gregory) Miller, Debra (James Christopher) Gillespie, Daniel (Celeste), Rebecca Hughes, Kenneth (Libby), Gordon, her grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her sister-in-law Gladys Knaus of Longmont CO. and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Dallas, Kenneth and Gordon Knaus and sisters Muriel Miller, Marian Berryman, and Shirley Kenyon and by her son David Robert Olp. Memorials may be made to Thomas More Society, 309 W. Washington St. Ste 1250, Chicago, IL 60606. www.Thomasmoresociety.org. Visit www.ToonFuneral Home.com for full obituary and details.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Oct. 20, 2019
