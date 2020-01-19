|
|
Roberta M. Stine, of Longmont, passed away January 13, 2020. She was 76 years old. Roberta was born to John and Elizabeth (Patterson) Nolan in Trinidad, Colorado on January 9, 1944. Roberta is survived by her longtime companion, George Stevens; daughter, Pam (Tom) Honohan; sisters, Charlotte Webber, Debbie Hammond and Colleen Christensen; grandchildren, Tommy Honohan, Jr. and Jennifer (Chris) Souder and great grandchildren, Haylee Shmidl-Souder and Tristin Souder. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Stine and a brother, John Nolan. A Rosary will be held 6pm, Monday, January 20, 2020 at Howe Mortuary. A Memorial Mass will be held 10am, Tuesday, January 21 at St. John's Catholic Church, 323 Collyer St. in Longmont. Private inurnment will take place at Foothills Gardens of Memory. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences and to read a complete obituary.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jan. 19, 2020