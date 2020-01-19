Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howe Mortuary, Inc.
439 Coffman Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2434
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Stine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Stine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta Stine Obituary
Roberta M. Stine, of Longmont, passed away January 13, 2020. She was 76 years old. Roberta was born to John and Elizabeth (Patterson) Nolan in Trinidad, Colorado on January 9, 1944. Roberta is survived by her longtime companion, George Stevens; daughter, Pam (Tom) Honohan; sisters, Charlotte Webber, Debbie Hammond and Colleen Christensen; grandchildren, Tommy Honohan, Jr. and Jennifer (Chris) Souder and great grandchildren, Haylee Shmidl-Souder and Tristin Souder. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Stine and a brother, John Nolan. A Rosary will be held 6pm, Monday, January 20, 2020 at Howe Mortuary. A Memorial Mass will be held 10am, Tuesday, January 21 at St. John's Catholic Church, 323 Collyer St. in Longmont. Private inurnment will take place at Foothills Gardens of Memory. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences and to read a complete obituary.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -