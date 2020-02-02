Home

Roberta Tabert


1951 - 2020
Roberta Tabert Obituary
Roberta "Bobby" Tabert, 68, of Longmont, Colorado, formerly of Great Neck, NY, died peacefully on January 30, 2020 at Good Samaritans Hospital in Lafayette CO. Born April 4, 1951 in Rosland Park, NY, she is predeceased by her parents, Robert and D. Irene Wells of Great Neck, NY, and her late husband of 36 years, Michael Tabert of Longmont, CO. She is survived by her two children, Christopher Tabert and his wife Corinne Tabert of Destin, FL, and Maggie (Tabert) Toth and her husband Louis Toth of Westminster CO. She has two grandchildren, Shelby and Lawson, both 5. Bobby was a teacher and school director for numerous schools in Longmont. When her husband Mike retired, Bobby and Mike spent his retirement traveling until he passed in 2012. She loved gardening and socializing with friends. She was active in Church, Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts where she was a troop leader. Bobby continued working with Girl Scouts well after her troop members went to college. Memorial services will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at Heart of Longmont Church located at 350 11th Ave, Longmont CO 80501. The family wishes to thank those who have extended emotional support for Bobby during her final days and continue to after her passing. Full obituary can be read at www.howemortuary.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 2, 2020
