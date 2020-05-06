Rodd Sanders
Rodd Brian Sanders, age 60, fell asleep in Jesus Christ's arms on April 29, 2020, after complications from emergency surgery in Loveland, Colorado. He attended both Niwot High School and Longmont High School in the late 1970s. He resided in Johnstown, Colorado, with his precious pup Tilda, whom he loved dearly. Rodd was proud to be a professional long-haul truck driver for Crete Carrier Corporation and traveled to all 48 states with Tilda. He especially loved delivering for Walmart. He always said, "If you eat it, use it or wear it, truck drivers brought it to you!" Rodd was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loveland, Colorado, and had many friends from work and high school who will miss him deeply. He is preceded in death by his father Milton David Sanders of Longmont; his mother Florence Sanders Schroeder of Johnstown; and his beloved Chocolate Lab Notch. Rodd is survived by his step-father Rev. Al Schroeder of Johnstown; his brother Tom Sanders of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; his sister Lynette Ebberts and her husband Doug and her son John Henry Williams of Fernandina Beach, Florida; and several cousins in the Loveland area. Friends and family are invited to gather at Mountain View Cemetery in Longmont at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020. He will be laid to rest next to his dad Milton. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can made in his name to the Humane Society of Weld County in Evans, Colorado. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 6, 2020.
