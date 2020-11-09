1/1
Roger Osborn
Roger B. Osborn 84, passed away on November 4, 2020 in Longmont. Roger was born on November 10, 1935 in Farnam, Nebraska, to Paul Osborn and Freda Drake. After Roger was born his family moved to to Torington, Wyoming, were he lived in the train depot, then his family moved to Denver. Roger attended Platte Valley Bible College, also were Roger met Donna. Roger and Donna got married on August 17, 1959. They moved to Longmont in 1964 from California. Roger worked at IBM for 24 years, then worked NIST for 8 years, then retired again. Roger was a member of The Life Bridge Christian Church. He was a member of the Lions Club. Roger enjoyed Model trains and model cars. Roger was survived by four daughters, Cindy, Linda, Cathy, and Karen. Roger is survived by a grandson Dillon Osborn. Roger was preceded by Donna, He was also preceded in death by his parents Paul Osborn and Freda Drake, and brothers, Doug and Max Osborn. Services are pending at this time. Memorial Contributions are to be made to The Life Bridge Christian Church.

Published in Longmont Times-Call on Nov. 9, 2020.
