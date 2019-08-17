|
Ronald Gene Nieweg passed away at age 67 at his home in Idaho Falls, ID. Ron was the son of Howard "Curly" and Lucille Nieweg and was born, raised, and lived much of his life in Longmont, CO. After graduating from Longmont High School in 1969, Ron went on to join the Longmont Army National Guard where he served for 6 years. Ron worked for 39 years at the Rocky Flat's plant near Denver. During that time he completed a sheet metal apprenticeship, received his degree in mechanical engineering, and served many roles including procurement and R&D. Ron went on to finish his career at the Idaho National Labs in Idaho Falls. In 1974, Ron married Lucille LaBrie to whom he remained married for 36 years. In 1974 he also adoped her two children, Lisa and David. Ron was an extremely dedicated and loving father who always had the interest and time for his family. Ron was a true Renaissance man who spent his life learning and whose interests and skills included sports, music, hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, cooking, photography, home building, car/engine repair, scuba diving, and so much more. If you needed help with anything, Ron not only knew how to do it, he would always be happy to teach you as well, and somehow always had the needed tools at hand. If you spent any time at all with Ron, you would have been surrounded by drawings, manuals, lists, calculators, tape measures, and Sharpies. Ron's endless love of sports, included both watching and participating. He himself played football in high school and went on to play softball, basketball, handball and more in various leagues throughout his life. Ron was also an accomplished downhill skier. Ron inflicted his love of sports on all that knew him, and was always sure to let you know he loved the Denver Bronco's the most. Ron was always the practical joker and he loved making others laugh. He could win anyone over with his infectious smile, and his sense of humor was one his greatest attributes. Ron is preceded in death by his father, his uncle Gene, and grandparents. He leaves behind his mother Lucille and stepdad Stan Stamps, sister Linda "Lynn" Rook, son David Nieweg of Longmont, daughter Lisa Skojec of Massachusetts, five granddaughters, extended family and too many friends to count. He will be greatly missed by all he left behind. As always, Ron never wanted anyone fussing over him and has requested that no funeral be held. Instead, his friends and family will gather on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Longmont Colorado for a Celebration of Ron's Life with a location to be determined. Please contact [email protected], (303) 818-7177, if you wish to join in the celebration. As Ron wished, his ashes will be spread among the Rocky Mountains which he loved.
Published in Longmont Times-Call from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019