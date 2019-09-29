|
|
Ronald "Buddy" David Delgado, 54 of Dacono, passed away September 25, 2019. Ron was born September 30, 1964 in San Jose, CA to Ronald and Sylvia (Hogan) Delgado. He grew up in San Jose and graduated from Oak Grove High School in 1982. Ron was a Master Electrician. In 1995, he moved to Colorado and began working for Sparky Electric. Ron remained with Sparky for 22 years, serving homes and businesses throughout Boulder County, and became the business owner in 2017. On June 5, 1999 he married Diana Baker in Loveland, CO. He loved adventure - he was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed motorcycling, fly fishing, camping and skiing, mostly because of the people with whom he could enjoy his hobbies. Ron loved spending time with his family, friends and customers and he truly was the nicest, friendliest, most caring man, always putting others before himself. Most of all, he was a Christian, proud father, loving husband, and a wonderful son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. He is survived by his loving wife, Diana Delgado, his daughter, Brittany Delgado, his parents; Ronald (Diane) Delgado of Palm Desert, CA and Sylvia (Knut) Syrrist of Elk Grove, CA, his sister, Denise (Char) Delgado of West Sacramento, CA as well as Nick and Josh Snuszka. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 1 from 11:00a.m. until the time of the funeral at 1:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1000 15th Ave. Longmont, CO 80501. Memorial contributions may be made to the Eaton Senior Communities Foundation. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 29, 2019