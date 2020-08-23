On August 4, 2020, we lost our beloved father, grandfather, husband and friend - Ronald D. Cooper - of Longmont. Ron was born on September 13, 1943 in Denver to Homer and Mildred Cooper. After graduating from Golden High ('61), he earned a BA in Business from CU and went to work for IBM. He married Kay McDonald in 1965 and had his first daughter, Kerri, in 1967. Not wanting to leave Colorado for an IBM transfer, Ron launched a successful career in real estate and earned many honors throughout his 47-year career. Ron remarried Jean Ann (Moloney) in 1978 and became a stepfather to Christi. His son, Matthew, was born in 1979. Ron and Jean recently celebrated 41 years together. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his kids' partners (Todd, Jim, and Buffy) and 5 grandchildren: Hannah Kuhn (19), Nicholas (18) and Luka Anthony (13), and Otis (4) and Coretta Cooper (6 months). Ron was also the youngest of 5 children - Gearld Cooper, Shirley Spillane, Betty Hayden, and Phyllis Ardourel all have large families that Ron loved dearly. We fondly remember Ron's many attributes, including our many family road trips and Ron's love of the open road. Ron died believing that God had a final road trip planned for him. We wish him love and happiness on this journey and will miss him greatly. A memorial service will take place after the pandemic, when we look forward to sharing our memories of Ron. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the environmental or animal welfare non-profit of your choice. Please visit www.dignitymem orial.com/obituaries for further information about Ron, upcoming services, and to share your memories and condolences with the family.

