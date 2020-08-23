1/1
Ronald Duane Cooper
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 4, 2020, we lost our beloved father, grandfather, husband and friend - Ronald D. Cooper - of Longmont. Ron was born on September 13, 1943 in Denver to Homer and Mildred Cooper. After graduating from Golden High ('61), he earned a BA in Business from CU and went to work for IBM. He married Kay McDonald in 1965 and had his first daughter, Kerri, in 1967. Not wanting to leave Colorado for an IBM transfer, Ron launched a successful career in real estate and earned many honors throughout his 47-year career. Ron remarried Jean Ann (Moloney) in 1978 and became a stepfather to Christi. His son, Matthew, was born in 1979. Ron and Jean recently celebrated 41 years together. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his kids' partners (Todd, Jim, and Buffy) and 5 grandchildren: Hannah Kuhn (19), Nicholas (18) and Luka Anthony (13), and Otis (4) and Coretta Cooper (6 months). Ron was also the youngest of 5 children - Gearld Cooper, Shirley Spillane, Betty Hayden, and Phyllis Ardourel all have large families that Ron loved dearly. We fondly remember Ron's many attributes, including our many family road trips and Ron's love of the open road. Ron died believing that God had a final road trip planned for him. We wish him love and happiness on this journey and will miss him greatly. A memorial service will take place after the pandemic, when we look forward to sharing our memories of Ron. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the environmental or animal welfare non-profit of your choice. Please visit www.dignitymem orial.com/obituaries for further information about Ron, upcoming services, and to share your memories and condolences with the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved