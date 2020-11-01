Rev. Dr. Ronald Kowalski went home to be with the Lord on March 14, 2020 in Longmont, CO after an extended illness (non-COVID-related). He was born in Cleveland, OH on October 19, 1934 to Stanislaw and Helen Satola Kowalski. He grew up in Cleveland, graduated from John Adams High School, then attended Baldwin-Wallace College and later graduated from Franklin University. He married Janice Hill on December 1, 1954 and they raised three children, Grace, Mary and Robert. He was a Captain in the U.S. Army, serving 20 years in the Army Security Agency, part of the 82nd Airborne Division. He was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany, Korea, Chitose, Japan, Sinop, Turkey, Ft. Bragg, NC, Vint Hills Farm Station, VA and Ft. Monmouth, NJ. After his Army retirement, he was self-employed in a business accounting service. It was during this time that he felt a call to the ministry. He received a Master of Divinity degree at the Methodist Theological School of Ohio in 1976 and a Doctor of Ministry degree at the Denver Seminary in 1990. He was the pastor of churches in Brigham City, UT, Ordway, CO, Trinidad, CO, Hygiene, CO, Hubbard, OH and Oakville, ONT, Canada. He married Martha George Briney in Denver, CO on August 28, 1982, and together they served five interim pastorates in Nebraska, Idaho and Montana. Ron was a passionate student of the Bible throughout his life. Preaching was always very important to him. Leisure time was filled with hiking in the beautiful Colorado mountains, and he kept a detailed record of each hike. He also enjoyed traveling. He and Martha took several cruises to Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska and Europe. He was a member of Westview Presbyterian Church in Longmont, CO. Ron was predeceased by his first wife Janice and his parents. He is survived by his loving wife Martha, three children: Grace Kowalski Wakulchik of Hudson, OH, Mary Kowalski Hickerson (John) of Harbor Springs, MI and Robert Kowalski (Jane) of Ottawa, IL, eight grandchildren: Elise Ehland, Anna Yunker, Carolyn Wakulchik, Stephen Wakulchik, Janice Kowalski, Matthew Wakulchik, Robert Kowalski and Sean Hickerson, two great-grandchildren: Sandra and Charles, and one sister, Elaine Amerault. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

