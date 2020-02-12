Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
Interment
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:15 AM
Ft. Logan National Cemetery
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Fahrenholtz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Lee "Ron" Fahrenholtz


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Lee "Ron" Fahrenholtz Obituary
Ronald "Ron" Lee Fahrenholtz passed away February 7, 2020. He was 88 years old. Ron was born on December 29, 1931 in Lacrosse, WI to Carl and Mary (Ford) Fahrenholtz. He grew up on a small farm in Minnesota with no indoor plumbing or electricity until 1939. He graduated from Houston High School in Minnesota before enlisting in the Army from 1949-1952. He served during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged he attend Western Wisconsin University on the GI Bill. On September 6, 1952 he married Darlene Sand in Houston, MN. Together they moved to Boulder in 1961, and in later years moved to Longmont. Ron was an entrepreneur and business owner who never truly retired. Ron was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, the American Legion, VFW Korean War Chapter, the Elks, the Moose and the Boulder Breakfast Optimist Club. He loved to travel and visited 29 foreign countries. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Ted Fahrenholtz. Ron is survived by his wife Darlene; his children Brian Fahrenholtz and Darcy Ross; his grandchildren Tyler Fahrenholtz, Anna Maurice and Delainey Phillips and his great grandchildren McKinsie Fahrenholtz, Andrew Maurice and Wyatt Phillips. Interment will be held at 11:15am Friday February 14, 2020 at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. A memorial service will take place at 2:00pm Friday February 14, 2020 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Memorial contributions can be made to Juvenile Diabetes or First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -