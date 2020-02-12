|
Ronald "Ron" Lee Fahrenholtz passed away February 7, 2020. He was 88 years old. Ron was born on December 29, 1931 in Lacrosse, WI to Carl and Mary (Ford) Fahrenholtz. He grew up on a small farm in Minnesota with no indoor plumbing or electricity until 1939. He graduated from Houston High School in Minnesota before enlisting in the Army from 1949-1952. He served during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged he attend Western Wisconsin University on the GI Bill. On September 6, 1952 he married Darlene Sand in Houston, MN. Together they moved to Boulder in 1961, and in later years moved to Longmont. Ron was an entrepreneur and business owner who never truly retired. Ron was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, the American Legion, VFW Korean War Chapter, the Elks, the Moose and the Boulder Breakfast Optimist Club. He loved to travel and visited 29 foreign countries. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Ted Fahrenholtz. Ron is survived by his wife Darlene; his children Brian Fahrenholtz and Darcy Ross; his grandchildren Tyler Fahrenholtz, Anna Maurice and Delainey Phillips and his great grandchildren McKinsie Fahrenholtz, Andrew Maurice and Wyatt Phillips. Interment will be held at 11:15am Friday February 14, 2020 at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. A memorial service will take place at 2:00pm Friday February 14, 2020 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Memorial contributions can be made to Juvenile Diabetes or First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 12, 2020