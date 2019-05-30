|
Ronna Chell (Mangan) Adams of Longmont passed away May 24, 2019. She was born on April 15, 1935 to Byron E. and Florence (Eva) Mangan in Neodesha, Kansas. Ronna graduated from Longmont High School. She met her high school sweetheart, Glenn F. Adams, Sr. in Berthoud, CO. Ronna and Glenn were married April 4, 1951. Together, they moved to Longmont in 1959. Their loving marriage welcomed 6 children, Chell Ann, Glenn Franklin, Jr., Vicky LaRae, Steven E. (Lori) Adams, Brenda Lee (Paul) Arguello, and Jeffrey L. (Teresa) Adams. Aside from being a loving mother and grandmother, Ronna worked as a Bookkeeper for Sullivan Drug before it became Walgreens. She retired from Walgreens in 1987 after 30 years. She was also a CNA at Applewood Living Center. Among Ronna's favorite pastimes were reading, camping, fishing, taking trips to Black Hawk, and watching her kids and grandkids participate in sporting events. She loved the mountains, especially the Grand Tetons. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, where services will be held. Ronna was blessed with 7 grandchildren, Heath (Robyn) Moore, Juliette Specht, Veronika (Brian) Woodrum, Vanessa Adams, Tonya Adams, Emilie Adams and Tanner Adams; and 5 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn, Sr.; sister, Joan Johnson; and her children, Chell, Glenn, Jr., and Vicky. She is survived by 3 sisters, May McGinn, Patty (Garry) Burkholder, Angela (John) Thompson; one brother, Curt (Nancy) Mangan; brother-in-law, Fred (Joyce) Adams; sister-in-law, Leota; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation 4:00-6:00 PM with Rosary Prayers at 6:00 PM on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Burial at Berthoud Greenlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to The Humane Society. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 30, 2019