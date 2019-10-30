|
Rose Ellen Fiechtner, of Fountain Hills, Arizona reunited with her late husband, Harvey Fiechtner just in time for the mid-day meal on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. This was a time of day that was eagerly awaited for by the family run dairy farmers, signifying the completion of the morning milking and the first moments of respite from the daily chores. At 12 o'clock on the dot, Rose would call out "Harv, wash up. Dinner is ready!" A habit that was so ingrained that even in her later years of memory loss, she would stroll into the kitchen precisely at 11:45 looking for someone to help her get lunch on the table. Born September 5, 1934 to Pete and Lydia Burback of Longmont, Colorado. Family and friendships ignited the warmth that was Rose Ellen's heart, she considered community one of life's greatest joys. Fellowship was found and sustained in mighty bonds with her seven siblings, Dorothy Wilson, Norma Peters, Cathy Aschenbrenner, Jim Burback, Delbert Burback, Gary Burback and Marilyn Skees, a lifelong membership with the Mead United Methodist Church, and the shared coffee pots of many friends. Rose Ellen wed Harvey Fiechtner of Mead, Colorado on January 13, 1954 and began their life together at Fort Stuart in Hinesville, Georgia where Harvey served in the US Army before returning to the family dairy farm in Colorado. The prelude to the joy of her own family was the birth of her niece, Cindy Ann Payne. Cindy and Rose Ellen maintained a cherished bond throughout her life, sharing shopping trips, holiday dinner tables, and mail keys. Harvey and Rose Ellen took great pride in nourishing the lives of their two children, Robin (Jurgens) and Kevin through faith, strong work ethic and the value of community. The marriages of her children granted Rose Ellen her favorite title of all; Grandma. Her grandchildren, Melissa, Matthew, and Nicole, were cheered on at gymnastics meets and horse shows, and loved through special packages in the mail. A trip to Grandma's house was a gleeful dance of making special treasures, devouring a parade of your favorite homemade meals, and one very special dessert, an order that she called for in advance so it would be waiting in sugar coated perfection upon your arrival. Rose Ellen spent the last five years soaking in the sunshine and company of her daughter and son-in-law, Tom Jurgens, in their home in Fountain Hills, Arizona. Her days were filled with the delight of togetherness with new friends and snowbirding family, trips to visit the ocean, and quarrelling with Tom over the amount of grounds made for the perfect pot of coffee. It's two scoops, in case you were wondering. While her earthbound community is deeply heartbroken over the loss of Rose Ellen's firecracker remarks and resilient soul, we find peace in the belief that her heavenly community was waiting for her arrival and she is filled with the joy of their reunion. And for Heaven's sake, we pray that dinner is served at noon. A memorial service will be held Friday, November 1st at 1:00 pm at her home church, Mead United Methodist. Coffee and pie will be served following the ceremony at the Town of Mead Community Room for those who, like Rose Ellen, require "a little something sweet" in the afternoon. Memorial gifts may be made to Mead United Methodist Church, 501 Palmer Ave., Mead, CO 80542. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019