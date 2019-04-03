|
Rosemary Willis, 94, passed away April 1, 2019 at Peaks Care Center. She was born December 9, 1924 in Venita, Oklahoma to John and Theresa (Trachta) Fisch. Rosemary attended Sacred Heart Academy in Guthrie, OK graduating in 1942. On February 8, 1947 she married Herbert J. Willis in Okmulgee, OK. They moved to Longmont in 1998 from San Antonio, TX. Rosemary was a devoted wife, loving mother and homemaker. She was a member of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church where she volunteered many hours. Rosemary enjoyed playing cards, gardening and flowers. She like doing home decorating. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Willis, son Willis Jr, sister Katherine Graf and two brothers Wilfred and Arthur Fisch. Rosemary is survived by four children Joe Willis, Tim Willis, Linda Wells and Theresa Mazurek, nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Memorial Mass will be held 10:00 am Friday, April 5, 2019 at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 3, 2019