Roxbury Hyde Crystal died on March 24, 2020 from complications due to melanoma. She was 91. Roxy was born in Chicago, Ill., on Sept. 27, 1928, to Arthur Dwight Hyde and the former Josephine Roxbury Maclay. She grew up in Minneapolis, Minn., where her father was an executive for General Mills Inc. and her mother was active with social causes. Roxy was an enthusiastic athlete throughout her life and as a youngster, she particularly loved riding horses. She also was a talented musician. Roxy majored in music at Brown University, where she accompanied the Brown University Chorus and won the 1949 Hope Chatterton Award in Piano Performance. After graduating in 1950, she moved to California to continue her education in music. There she met her husband-to-be, Bruce William Crystal, a New Yorker who had also traveled cross-country to study at the University of California at Berkeley. After Bruce's graduation as a doctor of optometry, the couple moved to Longmont, Colo., where they spent the next 60 years together, rearing a family and enjoying Colorado's beautiful outdoors. In Longmont, Roxy concentrated on her family. She was a stay-at-home mom, volunteering at her children's school events, attending their activities and leading the Pins and Pans 4-H Club for many years. She continued her love of music through the teaching of private piano lessons, accompanying music students, playing the organ for St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, directing the choir for the First Congregational Church, managing the Longmont Symphony Orchestra, and playing percussion for the orchestra. One of her proudest moments was performing the piano duet in Camille Saint-Saens' Carnival of the Animals with her dear friend, Mary Melquist, for the Longmont Symphony. At mid-life, Roxy earned a master's degree in education with a concentration in education administration from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley and taught elementary school for a year at the Colorado Academy, a private school in Denver. She was active in Longmont chapters of the Wednesday Music Club, the American Association of University Women and the League of Women Voters. After their three children left home, Roxy and Bruce lived an active retirement life that included sailing their 41-foot ketch Aspen Leaf throughout the Caribbean; traveling the world to visit friends who shared their love of snorkeling, sailing and collecting seashells; and riding bikes around Europe. Roxy was predeceased by her parents; her two brothers, Arthur Dwight Hyde II and Maclay Reed Hyde; her daughter-in-law, Anne Hale Crystal; and Bruce, her husband of 63 years. Roxy is survived by her three children: Charlotte Crystal (David Mattern) of Charlottesville, Va.; Kevin Crystal (Doris) of Chanhassen, Minn.; and Stacy Crystal of Bemidji, Minn. She is also survived by six grandchildren -- Ben Mattern, Katie and Lisa Crystal, and Erik, Kimberly and Jenna Truedson; her sisters-in-law, Carrol Thomas Hyde and Joan Bissell Hyde; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the nursing staff on UVA Medical Center's Sixth Floor West as well as the physicians from hematology-oncology and palliative care who cared for her. We are also grateful to Roxy's long-term team of physicians -- Dr. Marisa Christensen, geriatrics; Dr. Elizabeth Gaughan, oncology; Dr. Camilio Fadul, neuro-oncology; and Dr. Arturo Saavedra, dermatology. Roxy's family is indebted to the staff at Morningside of Charlottesville, who have cared for our mother for more than a year and a half with patience, love, kindness and good cheer. In particular, we would like to thank her devoted caregivers on the second floor: Lori Allen, Wanda Barbour, Michelle Burley, April Eldridge, Monike Johnson, Geoffrey Ohuru, Walter Sabwa, Tywana Sims, Pat Williams and Patricia Wood; as well as Angela Shull and Jerry Payne, the activities duo who helped keep Mom happy, busy and engaged. We also are grateful for the care and counsel we received from Legacy Hospice in Roxy's final days, particularly from nurses Linnea Leffler and Colleen Martin. Many of Mom's fellow residents at Morningside also brightened her days. Roxy will be interred with her husband Bruce, a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War, at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colo. The family is holding a memorial service on Zoom for Roxy this Saturday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m. Mountain Time. For a Zoom link to the service, email Kevin Crystal at Kevin.crystal@att.net. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that gifts in Roxy's memory be made to the Roxbury H. Crystal Music Award at UVA-Wise (Office of Advancement, Bowers-Sturgill Hall, One College Ave., Wise, VA 24293), the Longmont Symphony Orchestra (P.O. Box 74, Longmont, CO 80502), your local SPCA or the music nonprofit of your choice. Roxy was a patient, kind, generous and cheerful spirit who was loving and encouraging to friends and family. She will be greatly missed. But we are comforted knowing that she is now in heaven, warming up a celestial choir for a new performance series.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store