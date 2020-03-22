|
Royce David Smith, 74, of Longmont passed away March 10, 2020 at the TRU Hospice Care Center. He was born August 11, 1945 in Waterloo, Iowa to David and Kathryn (Witry) Smith. He attended St. Mary's Church elementary school and graduated from Columbus Catholic High School. Royce earned a Bachelor's degree from University of Northern Iowa. Royce enlisted in the United States Air Force on July 13, 1966 and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant on May 11, 1970. On October 10, 1970 he married Sheryl (Sherry) King in Cedar Falls, Iowa. In 1972 they moved to Alamosa, CO where Royce taught in the local high school. Royce and Sherry moved to Longmont in 1973. He worked briefly for Gould Filter Plant and then began a 39 year career at Martin Marietta Cement plant in Lyons; most recently known as CEMEX. During those years Royce worked as a chemist, production superintendent and in health safety. Royce also owned an in home sales business known as Consolidated Sales. He said this allowed him to sell anything from peanuts to road graders. Royce and Sherry were part owner and board member at Gold Point Vacation Association in Breckenridge. Royce enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, four-wheeling and most outdoor activities. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Rex. Royce is survived by his wife Sherry, son Derek Alan Smith and two granddaughters Ashlyn Crystelle Smith and Kaelin Elise Smith. A memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 22, 2020