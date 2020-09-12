Ruby Fuller, of Longmont, CO, passed away on September 2, 2020. She was 94 years old. Ruby was born in Norton, KS and was married to Floyd Fuller for 57 years. She worked for the Republican Legislature at the Capitol in Denver, CO. Ruby was a member of the Longmont Republican Woman's Group and the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was passionate about her garden and was oil painting at 94 years old. Ruby is survived by her children, Terry Blanchard of Longmont and husband Larry, Dana Seidenberg of Steamboat Springs, CO; Roger Fuller of Norton, KS; her grandchildren, Kristen Ghaffari, Aurora, CO, Joleine Williams, Portland, OR, Jeff Fuller, Denver, CO; and her four great grandchildren. Ruby loved the family cabin near Westcliffe, CO and her ashes will be interred there. To share condolences and memories with the family please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com. Cards may be sent to the family at Fuller Family, 4307 Bella Vista Dr., Longmont, CO 80503. Per Ruby's request, no memorial services will be held.

