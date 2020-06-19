Ruby Nichols
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Coleen Nichols, 88, of Longmont passed away June 9, 2020. She was born January 30,1932 in Putnam County, Indiana to Carl and Gladys (Terry) Phillips. She graduated from Fillmore High School.She married Walter Doyle Nichols on July 21, 1950 in Morocco, Indiana.Coleen was a homemaker and a realtor. She moved with her husband as his work locations with IBM changed. She made a home for her family in Fillmore, IN, Sherman, TX, Overland Park, KA, Acton, MA, Princeton Junction,NJ, Boca Raton, FL, Stuart,FL and Longmont,Co. She was involved in Farm Bureau, Camp Fire National Level and with Christian Churches. She enjoyed writing, traveling, cooking, sewing, embroidery and maintaining friendships with friends and family with notes and cards. She shared her love of family by embroidering beautiful baby quilts.She is preceded in death by her husband, parents,her siblings Crystal Woods and Charles Phillips. Coleen is survived by her her three daughters; Loretta Chapa (Teofilo), Cathy Nichols and Donna Nichols ( John Hackman), two sisters; Luella Jackson (Tink) and Bea Corbin, her sister-in-law; Middy Phillips, brother-in-law; Dallas Nichols, grandchildren Stephanie Fletcher (Jim), Kelley Williams (Shaun), Christopher Kopp (Darci), Charlotte Chapa and Robert Kopp (Alex), as well as 9 great grandchildren. Memorial service will be held on Friday July 10, 2020 at 10am at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Inurnment will be at a later time at Fillmore Cemetery in Fillmore, Indiana. Contributions to St Jude Children's Research Hospital

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved