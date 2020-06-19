Ruby Nichols

Ruby Coleen Nichols, 88, of Longmont passed away June 9, 2020. She was born January 30,1932 in Putnam County, Indiana to Carl and Gladys (Terry) Phillips. She graduated from Fillmore High School.She married Walter Doyle Nichols on July 21, 1950 in Morocco, Indiana.Coleen was a homemaker and a realtor. She moved with her husband as his work locations with IBM changed. She made a home for her family in Fillmore, IN, Sherman, TX, Overland Park, KA, Acton, MA, Princeton Junction,NJ, Boca Raton, FL, Stuart,FL and Longmont,Co. She was involved in Farm Bureau, Camp Fire National Level and with Christian Churches. She enjoyed writing, traveling, cooking, sewing, embroidery and maintaining friendships with friends and family with notes and cards. She shared her love of family by embroidering beautiful baby quilts.She is preceded in death by her husband, parents,her siblings Crystal Woods and Charles Phillips. Coleen is survived by her her three daughters; Loretta Chapa (Teofilo), Cathy Nichols and Donna Nichols ( John Hackman), two sisters; Luella Jackson (Tink) and Bea Corbin, her sister-in-law; Middy Phillips, brother-in-law; Dallas Nichols, grandchildren Stephanie Fletcher (Jim), Kelley Williams (Shaun), Christopher Kopp (Darci), Charlotte Chapa and Robert Kopp (Alex), as well as 9 great grandchildren. Memorial service will be held on Friday July 10, 2020 at 10am at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Inurnment will be at a later time at Fillmore Cemetery in Fillmore, Indiana. Contributions to St Jude Children's Research Hospital

