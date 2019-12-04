|
|
Rudolph Paul "Rudy" Dionigi, 92, of Longmont passed away peacefully November 19, 2019 at the Peaks Care Center in Longmont. He was born May 23, 1927 in Louisville, CO to John Paul and Elizabeth (Winkler) Dionigi. Rudy left high school early, to enlist in the US Navy on July 30, 1945, and proudly served his country. He was honorably discharged. Later he earned a GED and received a high school diploma in recognition of his military service. On August 19, 1951 he married Virginia George in Louisville. In addition to Louisville they made their home in Hygiene, Berthoud and Longmont. Rudy had a long career as a union journeyman pipefitter. He worked on many construction projects including the Kodak Nuclear plant and at Rocky Flats. He retired in 1989. He was of Catholic faith. Rudy was a member of Pipefitters Local Union 208, Post 111 American Legion in Louisville, and a former member of the Boulder and Longmont Elks clubs. He had served as a volunteer fireman in both Louisville and Hygiene. Rudy was an avid fisherman; he also enjoyed hunting and travelling with his wife. He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers and three sisters. Rudy is survived by his wife Virginia; two sons Mike Dionigi (Judith Nielsen) and Chris Dionigi (Jane Ann Mallon), granddaughter Kristin Ann Dionigi and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 1:30 pm Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Inurnment will occur later in Yampa, CO. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Louisville History Foundation in support of the Louisville Museum, and to the , 5353 Manhattan Circle, Suite 100 Boulder CO 80303. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Dec. 4, 2019