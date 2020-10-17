A long-time resident of Denver and Boulder, Colorado, Ruth Bella Lurie enjoyed a life of intellectual pursuits, success as an attorney, activism, and devotion to family and friends. She passed away on December 8, 2019 in Boulder at the age of 79. Ruth was a fiercely loyal friend, mother and grandmother. A keen listener, she wanted to know about the details of her friends' lives and was not shy about expressing her opinions. She thrived on dynamic conversations, especially concerning issues of justice and speaking truth to power. Ruth was born on July 10, 1940 in Brookline, Massachusetts to Jacob and Elsa Lurie, who would later join her in Boulder in the early 1970s. Ruth attended high school in Plainfield, New Jersey and entered Antioch College in 1958. During college, she interned for the U.S. Committee for UNICEF in New York City. At Antioch, she met John Kailin Link and they married in 1959. Ruth and John lived in Pasadena, California, where he was beginning a PhD program in physics at Caltech. In 1963, Ruth entered the University of California-Berkeley where she majored in Slavic languages and literature and graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1965. At Berkeley, Ruth was a passionate participant in the anti-Vietnam War protests, even marching with her infant daughter on her back. The documentary film Berkeley in the Sixties shows Ruth in a brief scene during a protest meeting. The 1960s civil rights movement helped form her life-long concern for social justice. Ruth and her family moved to Boulder in 1966. After her marriage ended in 1969, Ruth became a reporter for the Longmont Times-Call to support her three young children, Lisa, Andrea and David. While covering the local court, Ruth met the late Boulder District Judge John Barnard, who complemented her on her journalist work and suggested she pursue a career in law. In 1971, Ruth entered the University of Colorado Law School with a class of 15 percent women and graduated in 1974. She then clerked for the late Colorado Supreme Court Justice Edward Day, who was also impressed by her excellent writing skills. Ruth was later elected to the Colorado Personnel Board. During her successful career, Ruth shattered many glass ceilings, serving as vice president and general counsel for Blue Cross Blue Shield and Great-West Life. In 1988, she married Denver attorney Arlen Ambrose. Like her parents, Ruth supported causes to promote tolerance and the common good, to foster justice of all kinds and to protect the environment. She was a founding member of the Abrahamic Initiative interfaith program and served on the board of B'nai Havurah in Denver. In the 1980s, she volunteered to help Soviet Jewish immigrants adapt to life in Colorado. A staunch believer in voting rights, she volunteered for Democratic election campaigns and attended protests late into her life. As a world traveler, Ruth was eager to strike conversations with strangers to learn their perspective and was most proud of her trip to the Antarctic during her retirement. A life-long learner, she loved to read, attend artsy films and frequent the theater. A gifted ceramicist, Ruth created colorful and intricately painted pieces. Wearing a tie-dye t-shirt and a Red Sox baseball cap, Ruth cherished doing creative projects with her grandchildren and taking them on adventures. Ruth passed along to her family the value of education and of taking care of one another. Ruth's last days were spent back in Boulder surrounded by family and friends, with time to reminisce about her home at 827 Pine Street and how she learned to climb the Flatirons in the 1970s. Admired for her persistence, curiosity and generosity, Ruth will be remembered as "Forever Young," from the lyrics of her favorite singer-songwriter, Bob Dylan. Ruth's life was celebrated at a beautiful ceremony at Green Mountain Cemetery on December 11, 2019. Dearly missed, Ruth is survived by her husband, Arlen Ambrose; children Lisa (Lyle) Jones, Andrea (Michael) Banks and David Link; daughter-in-law Kimberly Link and step-children Dave (Roxane) Ambrose and Jody Ambrose; grandchildren Nathan (Alyssa) Jones, Caitlin (Andy) Spalding, Hannah Jones, Andrew and Emily Link, Eliana and Sarah Banks, and Madeline Ambrose; and great-grandchildren Elijah, Elsa and Joel Jones and Daniel and Evelyn Spalding. Contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to The Nature Conservancy of Colorado at 2424 Spruce Street, Boulder, CO, 80302, phone: (303) 444-2950. The family welcomes your remembrances at ruthluriememories@gmail.com. For the full obituary, please go to www.greenwoodmyersfuneral.com.

