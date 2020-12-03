Samuel Jay Echelberger passed away at the age of 76 in his Loveland home Saturday November 28th. Sam was born in Angora, NE June 9, 1944 to Ivan and Della (Mowry) Echelberger both of whom preceded him in death, Della in 1991 and Ivan in 1999. The baby of the family, he grew up with two older and loving sisters, Beverly Friedemann (married to Dale Friedemann of Canby, OR) and Iva Kallhoff (preceded in death 2017). On a blind date while going to Milford Trade School studying auto body repair, Sam met the love of his life Pat and the two were married on December 13, 1964. Sam loved Pat as deeply as only a first and true love could, a love that continued well beyond her passing in 2000. A caring and loving father to three children, Michael, Darin, and Shannon he considered their spouses Holliann (Michael) and Greg (Shannon) his own. Papo to seven wonderful grandchildren, Gerianna, Emily, Jakob, Hannah, Sam, Cole, and Keegan were his greatest treasures, each lighting up his world as they reached every new milestone. He passed away with full confidence that they will each find their unique path and accomplish their dreams. Sam also cherished his relationships with numerous dear friends, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Sam truly loved Colorado and after raising their children in Longmont, Pat's passing, and his retirement from a successful 35 year career as a Claims Manager with State Farm, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of living in a picturesque home in the mountains and moved to Glacier View Meadows near Red Feather Lakes. There he enjoyed his woodworking among the Colorado beauty. Sam's health required him to move off the mountain in 2016 at which time he moved to Loveland where he enjoyed settling with his faithful dog Hank. Sam will be missed dearly but his memory lives strong in the hearts of those who love him. He will be laid to rest, together again with wife Pat, at Foothills Garden of Memories in the shadow of the treasured front range and within eye's view of Sam's favorite fishing hole, Ish Reservoir. A celebration of life will take place later in 2021. To honor their proud father of two Navy Veterans (Mike and Darin) the family encourages donations to the Fight Oar Die team who supports the cognitive and physical health of US Veterans. usvetrow.org Rest in peace sweet man and know the world is a better place because of you.

