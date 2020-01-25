|
|
Sandra 'Kay' Brooker, 73, passed away peacefully at home on January 23, 2020 from a long battle with cancer. She was born in Wyandotte County, Kansas City Kansas on August 9th 1946 to Harold and Gladys Hoxel. She married the love of her life Ken Brooker on August 19, 1970. Later that year they moved to Longmont Colorado and built the home of their dreams just outside of Firestone. Ken & Kay had three children; Tad, Shelly and Neil. This is the farm where her family thrived and grew into what it is today. Kay loved to cook delicious meals for her family. You could walk in her kitchen to find sweet cookies, savory dishes, or anything she created that day. Kay loved camping, boating and traveling in their motor-home. She visited most every state across the US and enjoyed all of the flea markets and bazaars she ran into along the way. Her time on the water was always a joy, covered in Coppertone and bouncing across the warm waves of The Lake of the Ozarks. Kay was preceded in death by both of her parents, her Sister Carolyn Vestal and her youngest son Neil Brooker. She is survived by her husband, Ken Brooker; son, Tad Brooker (wife, Lisa); daughter, Shelly Brooker-Micahud (husband, Mike Michaud); and grandchildren, Nicole Bielecki (husband, Josh), Anthony Brooker, Natalie Brooker, and Taylor Micahud-Brooker; niece Tammy Cobb; nephews, John, Dale, and Jeff Vestal. Along with numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Kay's Life will take place on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Carroll-Lewellen Mortuary, 503 Terry Street, Longmont, Colorado 80501. Burial will follow at Foothills Gardens of Memory, 14241 North 107th Street, Longmont, Colorado. A reception will follow at 2:00 PM at Bella Rosa Golf Course club house located at 5830 Bella Rosa Pkwy. Frederick, CO 80504. https://www. carroll-lewellen.com/ tributes/Kay-Brooker
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jan. 25, 2020