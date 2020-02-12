Home

Allnutt Funeral Service-Estes Park
1302 Graves Avenue
Estes Park, CO 80517
970-586-3101
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Allnutt Funeral Service-Estes Park
1302 Graves Avenue
Estes Park, CO 80517
View Map
More Obituaries for Sandra Jokinen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Jokinen


1944 - 2020
Sandra Jokinen Obituary
Sandra Jokinen, a longtime resident of Estes Park, CO passed away on Feb 8, 2020. Sandra was born July 27th, 1944 in Rushmere near Ipswich, Suffolk, England. In 1963 she fell in love with David, and in 1964 they were married at St. Andrews Church in Ipswich. Soon After, the happy couple moved to Alabama on orders from the U.S. Air Force. They moved to Longmont Colorado in 1965, where they had their son, Paul. They spent many happy years in the Denver, Longmont area before making the move to Estes Park. Sandra was a beautiful woman with a magnetic personality that drew people to her. She loved her family, her life in Colorado, England and travelling the world with Dave by her side. Sandra is survived by her husband Dave of Estes Park, CO. Brother Tony of England. Sister Sheila and husband Tom of Waltonia, CO. Brother in Law Tom of MN. Nephews Kurt of California and Matthew (Patty) of MN. Nieces Kimberly (Doug) of MN, Megan (Erik) of AK, and Jaclyn (Brandon) of MN. As well as many great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Paul, parents John and Florence Rawnsley, and niece Caroline. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 11:00 AM at Allnutt Funeral Chapel in Estes Park CO. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 1302 Graves Ave. Estes Park, CO 80517. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message to the family.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 12, 2020
