Sandra went to her final home in Heaven July 7th, 2019. Sandra was born in Greensburg, Kansas, December 17th, 1935. She married Donald Clayton Luders on April 10th, 1955 and he preceded her death on April 15th, 1981. She is survived by their six children, Eric, Lisa, Stephanie, Michelle, Aaron and Angela. She is also survived by her brother Steven Gilham, 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She moved to Canon City in May of 2012 and attended Solid Rock Christian Fellowship. One of her biggest pleasures in life was to make friends with everyone she met, she was called the "Welcome Wagon" at the building she lived in. Her favorite saying was "Too Blessed To Be Stressed". Sandra followed the Lord and Psalms 23 was one of her favorite scriptures. A memorial service will be held at Solid Rock, 4501 Bear Paw Drive, Florence, Colorado on July 20th, 2019, 1PM. The family requests that you wear some form of purple as this was her favorite color.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 13, 2019