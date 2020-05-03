Lenhard Henry Rabenhorst, Jr, lovingly known to us as Joe, died peacefully in the early morning hours of Easter Sunday, April12th, 2020. His wife Sandy, children Chris and Erika, and granddaughter McKenna, were at his side when he passed. Just a day earlier, grandchildren Ava, Camryn, and Natalie along with Chris' wife Jenny visited to offer their love and memories. We look ahead knowing that Joe will never again walk through a door to greet us, never look upon the world with his wry sense of humor which he so delighted in sharing, never reach out, as he so generously did, to family, friends and even strangers to lend a helping hand; never root again for his beloved Packers... even as they sometimes brought him frustration and sorrow as beloved football teams can do; never share a cup of coffee with friends and family, and, perhaps hardest of all... never reach out with a circus peanut or cough drop... one of his favorite ways of saying, "I love you.", never show us by his courage that there is always a way through the toughest times, never delight us with his love of adventure, and never again give us a hug in our sorrow or rejoicing. Dear husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, you are so deeply missed. At a later date, Joe will be inurned in the Burlington Pioneer Cemetery in Longmont, CO and a memorial service will be held when we can all safely gather again.

