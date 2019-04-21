|
Scott Colin Billeter passed away unexpectedly at age 51 on April 7th, 2019. Scott was born August 8th, 1967 in Longmont, Colorado to James and Dixie Billeter. He graduated from Longmont High School in 1986 and attended the University of Northern Colorado and graduated from Metro State. He worked for several companies, most recently Prisma Graphic doing data analysis work. Scott liked playing golf and keeping current on many sports. He was quiet, extremely intelligent, and was kind to everyone. Scott is preceded in death by his mother, Dixie Billeter and father, James (Bud) Billeter. Scott is survived by his daughters Hannah and Rachel Billeter of Mead, Colorado; his sister, Julie Billeter of Tuscon, Arizona; and his step-mom, Phyllis Billeter of Las Vegas, Nevada. A private cremation will take place in Arizona. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to an education fund for Scott's daughters created by a fellow friend. It can be found at https://www. gofundme.com/billeter -girls039-education -fund (Billeter Girls' Education Fund on GoFundMe).
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 21, 2019