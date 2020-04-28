|
Seymour B. Gold was born 9/3/22 in New York to Ben and Mary Goldblatt. He lived in both New York and South Florida while growing up enjoying attending hockey games in the Garden. He worked at the Brooklyn Navy Yard prior to enlisting in the Army Air Corps in WW2 where he served as a tail gunner flying 35 missions on a B-17 based in England. After the war, He married Elaine Dubin and they moved first to California and then to South Florida in 1950 where he lived until 2011. He then relocated to Longmont, Colorado. He held a variety of jobs including being a Good Humor Man and working in construction but settled on the Real Estate and Mortgage Industry where he owned his own company with Elaine from 1955 until retirement in 1999. He taught both Real Estate and Mortgage first in his own school and then for Broward Junior College. They ran one of the first Mortgage Companies in Broward County, Florida and helped start the first professional association for Mortgage Brokers in the country. He was predeceased by Elaine who passed away in 1996 and by his brother Irving of Long Beach, CA. He is survived by his children, Bernice, Robert and David; Grandchildren James, Michael, Kristina and Jennifer and Great-Grandchild Christian.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 28, 2020