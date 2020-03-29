|
|
Sharon Lee Henderson, 71, passed away peacefully in her home on March 24, 2020. She was born December 29, 1948 in Longmont to Al and Marjorie (Cole) Henderson. Sharon graduated from Longmont High School and got her Bachelors of Business Administration from the University of Denver. Sharon worked as an executive with AT&T for many years and was a skilled and intelligent leader in all aspects of her life. She loved spending time with her friends and family and taking trips all over the world. She was independent, witty, and a caregiver for so many in her life. Sharon is survived in death by her daughter Jennifer Peterson, and granddaughters Kaylee and Grace Peterson, her father and her sisters Barbara Ricketts and husband Roger and Debbie Henderson. Sharon is preceded in death by her mother and sister, Patty Henderson. She will be missed by all. Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 29, 2020