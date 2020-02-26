Home

Sharon Hipsher Obituary
Sharon Kaye Hipsher, 72, of Longmont, passed away unexpectedly on February 18, 2020. She was born September 29, 1947 in Steamboat Springs, CO to Bob and Phyllis Morrison. Following her high school graduation, she continued her schooling, receiving a bachelor's degree at Adams State College in education. She married Tim Hipsher on September 4, 1976 in Longmont, celebrating more than 43 wonderful years of marriage. Sharon was a beloved second grade teacher at Mountain View Elementary School in Longmont for 30 years. She made such a positive impact on her students, making each and every person in "Smilesville" feel special. Sharon was a leader in Relay for Life for 20 years, a member of PEO, Delta Kappa Gamma, and collecting Teady Bears. She enjoyed spending her free time having breakfast with Tim, spending time with her grandchildren, scrap booking and quilting. Her grandchildren all have their own special quilts made by Grammy to help remember her. Sharon is survived by her husband Tim, of Longmont, her sons Jeremy (Kelley) Hipsher of Arvada, Jamie (Kimberlee) Hipsher of Frederick, and her daughter Janae Baker (Andrew) of Berthoud, and her Beary special grandchildren Jaxson, Josie, Emma, Bryson, Dexton, Kyla, Kynzie and Kesley. She is further survived by her sisters Aldea and Roberta and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held Sunday March 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Lifebridge Church in Longmont. A reception will be held at the church following the service. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to a . Please visit www.howemortuary.com to share condolences and memories with the family
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 26, 2020
