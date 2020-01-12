|
Sharon J. Rominger; beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, mentor, colleague and friend went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 7, 2020 at the age of 78. Sharon was born on August 26, 1941 in Denver, Colorado to Monroe & Alice Cowger. She graduated from Cherry Creek High School in 1959. She loved learning and continued her education by going to Nursing School for 2 years, then later earning her LPN,RN, BSN and eventually her Master's Degree. She was in the healthcare profession for 46 years; starting her career at Longmont United Hospital as a Nurses Aide in 1965, continuing on in Nursing, and eventually serving/retiring as Chief Nursing Officer in 2012. She began her nursing career during a time when some thought you couldn't be a wife, mother and nurse. She proved them wrong and taught them that because we are shaped and fashioned by what we love the combination is not only possible, but it provides the perfect opportunity to touch the lives of a community. In her numerous roles, she was integral in changing the culture of nursing and adopting the Planetree care model when they built the new hospital. She truly loved her work! She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was dedicated to her faith and it was evident through her compassion, authentic close relationships, servants heart, wisdom, leadership, mentorship and loving nature. She was a sister and mother to many beyond family ties. She is survived by her devoted daughters whom she loved and respected: Temple Lindsley (Mike), Shawna Rominger, Michelle Hinds (Derrick), & Denise Rominger. She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren who brought love and laughter to her life: Michael & Vance Lindsley, Jaedon & Ashleigh Hinds. She is survived by 3 siblings: Duane Cowger (Rose) of Paonia,CO, Donald Cowger (Betty) of Denver, CO, Karen Hutchins of Denver, CO & 2 brother in-laws Guy Rominger (Mary) of Huntington Beach, CA, Vernon Rominger (Karen) of Highlands Ranch, CO, many nieces/ nephews & numerous loving and faithful friends. She was preceded in death by the love of her life whom she was married to for 54 years, Dennis Rominger, & her parents. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 17th with a visitation at 10:00, Celebration of life at 11:00, & reception afterwards at Calvary Church, 2101 Gay St., Longmont,CO. Private burial to follow at Foothills Gardens of Memory. Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics Colorado give.specialolympics.org/ page/contribute/colorado19 or Casa De Paz, casadepaz colorado.org/donate. Share condolences at www.howemortuary.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jan. 12, 2020